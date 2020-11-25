STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh Covid cases trump recoveries in Ernakulam

 Fresh cases trumped recoveries in the district on Tuesday.

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fresh cases trumped recoveries in the district on Tuesday. According to the medical bulletin, 570 persons tested positive for Covid-19 while 450 recovered. The district also reported two deaths.The deceased are 75-year-old Nabeesa from Edavanna and 62-year-old K K Krishnankutty from Thalakode. The highest number of new cases was reported from Kalamassery with 33.

While 447 contracted the infection through local transmission, the sources of infection of 108 persons remain unknown. Fourteen healthcare workers too contracted the virus. As on Tuesday, the district has 8,862 active cases. A total of 6,508 samples were sent for testing on the day. 

Meanwhile, the district collector issued an order revising the Covid testing rates for private laboratories. An RT-PCR test will now cost `2,100, TruNat `2,100 and antigen testing `625. For the gene expert test, the new rate is `2,500. The revised rates include charges levied for PPE kit and swabbing.Covid testing can be done for these rates at all hospitals and privates laboratories recognised by ICMR. Besides, they can set up awareness and prevention kiosks.

