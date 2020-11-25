STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Idukki Gold that isn’t 

Be it Sheelavathi, Idukki Gold or Mysore Mango, all the ganja hitting Kerala markets come from forest regions of the Eastern Ghats spread over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By  Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Be it Sheelavathi, Idukki Gold or Mysore Mango, all the ganja hitting Kerala markets come from forest regions of the Eastern Ghats spread over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Of the many cases registered under NDPS Act in Kerala, a majority are related to seizure and abuse of ganja. In September this year, an Excise team busted a Mysuru-based gang that smuggled a large quantity of ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Around 500kg was seized from Thiruvananthapuram. 

Excise officials claim that Malayalis are largely involved in cultivating ganja in Maoist infested areas of Andhra and Odisha. “Till the early 1990s, ganja used to be cultivated in forest areas of the state, including Idukki. They popularised Idukki Gold, a variety locally known as Neelachadayan. But once the crackdown started, those involved in the illegal trade moved to Andhra and Odisha. Even now, Idukki Gold is popular among peddlers and users.

But the fact is, Idukki Gold in the market now doesn’t come from Idukki. The same applied to Mysore Mango and Sheelavathi from Dindigul,” a senior excise official said. According to a senior officer who has been with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since 2018, the Andhra Pradesh government has destroyed over 4,000 acres of ganja farms. 

“But as the cultivation happens in areas with Maoist presence, putting an end to the menace is not an easy task. In recent years, cultivation of ganja has also started in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The cultivation happens with the support of Maoist groups there,” he said.Earlier, ganja from Andhra Pradesh used to be brought via Idukki borders, to dupe buyers into thinking that it is Idukki Gold. 

This was done to make a profit from the popularity and high demand for the variant. “Now with enforcement activities enhanced on Idukki borders, this practice has come down. Now, the supply enters the state via the Karnataka border,” said the NCB official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Gold
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp