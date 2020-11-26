Chitranjali studio set for mega makeover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chitranjali Film Studio, integral to the making of Malayalam movies in the 1980s, will soon regain its past glory. For, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has proposed a `66.8 crore makeover for turning the studio into a prime hub of Malayalam cinema.

The studio revamp will be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The technical committee of KSFDC approved the plan last week and the tendering process is expected to begin after the local body elections.

According to a KSFDC official, they plan to purchase shooting equipment, including cameras and lights, as well as upgrade the facilities at the studio. “Initially, we planned to focus more on the renovation and construction of the buildings.

However, we decided against it since the pattern of film shootings have changed drastically,” he said. Currently, the studio has two shooting floors, a DI system, editing and dubbing suites, and lights.