Ernakulam district reports 774 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 774 new cases of Covid-19, of whom 566 were infected through local transmission. As many as 16 health care workers and 13 migrant workers also tested positive. The district also witnessed 750 new recoveries.

Several cases were reported from Chengamanad, Thrikkakara, Kizhakambalam, Palluruthy, Amballur, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, Rayamangalam, Eloor, Kaloor, and Kadamakudy on the day.

The number of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals has come down, including those at the Kalamassery Government Medical College hospital where patients under treatment stands at 96. The district presently has 8,892 active cases.