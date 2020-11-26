Get Gokey, an app to go shopping safely

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trips to your local supermarket have now become safer with Gokey, a mobile app, which allows customers’ contactless entry into shops.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trips to your local supermarket have now become safer with Gokey, a mobile app, which allows customers’ contactless entry into shops. The application was developed by Kochi-based startup Serville Technologies so that customers could avoid jotting down details in the visitors book using a common pen.

According to its founders, the customers with smartphones who have downloaded the app can scan the QR-code, following which they will be allowed entry into the supermarkets. “We developed the app two months ago with an aim to provide a seamless engagement platform between the customers and merchants.

Even if the customers have not downloaded the app, they can scan the code which will take them to the Gokey website, whereby they can submit their details to the shop owner. In case one of the customers or staff is infected, the merchant can alert the customers after accessing their details,” said Jees V Kariyil, co-founder of Serville Technologies. 

It also helps prevent over-crowding in supermarkets as merchants can also allot a specific time slot for the customer in advance. Currently, the app is available at five supermarkets in the city. “Talks are on with major supermarkets and hotel chains to incorporate the facility. Presently, our app also provides the current status and opening and closing hours of the supermarkets that are linked with us.

Customers can visit the website and directly connect with supermarket representatives for assistance. Besides, merchants can also verify visitors based on their ID card and introduce offers and ads through the app,” said Jees. In case of a spread, the customers can verify their activities in the area by checking their movement history in the app.

Besides supermarkets, the app has been customised for office spaces, restaurants and car showrooms. The cloud-based app is charging a nominal monthly fee from merchants. Following its success, Serville Technologies is planning to spread its wings to metro cities like Bengaluru as well. The app is available in Google Play and Apple App Store. 

