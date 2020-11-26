Is it wise to privatise?

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The grand opening of Vyttila Mobility Hub on February 26, 2011 was supposed to be a new page in the infrastructure history of Kochi. The hub, projected to be the epicetre of the city’s public transport network, accomodated a portion of intra-city and inter-district buses.

But then, the proposed plan to converge multiple transport modes at VMH, which was the very essence of this massive project, remains on paper. With the arrival of State Water Transport Department (SWTD)’s boat service and Water Metro in the pipeline, the hopes for `572-crore second- phase development were rekindled.

But the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently directed the VMH society to follow the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the project, causing further delay. “The second phase of development will be a PPP model. But the process to find a private partner hasn’t been initiated yet. Currently, we are trying to restructure the project to suit a PPP model.

Being a society, VMH cannot directly move into one. Kerala government will have a major stake in the restructured entity. PSUs based in the state may also join,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, MD, VMH.

As per sources, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which submitted the existing DPR, will be helmed for the restructuring process. It will be a retrofitting process, developing the existing Phase-II DPR into a comprehensive plan. “We have considered different financial models for the project. The Urban Affairs Ministry officials recommended the PPP model would be more feasible,” he added.

Janakeeya Samiti against PPP model

Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti, which has been vouching for the development of VMH, has raised concerns over choosing the PPP model. “The hub is currently managed by a society led by the chief minister and if a private player comes on board, the service will become inaccessible to ordinary citizens. Instead of adapting a commercial approach, the government should maintain the status quo.

PPP is not economically viable and will only lead to further complexities in the future of the transport hub,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, member, Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti. According to Kuruvilla, the existing DPR puts public interest first. “The existing plan allows us the freedom to develop our resources for the public. Private partners are likely to make the interest of the investor priority.

We established the hub after a series of battles — from handing over the agriculture department’s plot to the formation of society. We fear that the connectivity near the proposed Ponnurunni Marshalling Yard station might also get sabotaged due to the move,” he said.

Experts hail privatisation move

“The delay so far has been due to lack of funds, expertise or understanding from the government’s side. VMH should ideally go for a global tender to attract competent players. Factors like user fee to be followed by the private partner can be stipulated in the DPR. They can gain revenue through land development. It will be a win-win situation for everyone,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research.

He also pointed out that mobility and connectivity should be prioritised over building shopping complexes. “If we bring in suitable private players, they can develop the facility with the best design and facilities. If we follow the model of government-run bus stands in the state here, VMH will lose its purpose. Along with redevelopment, they should also implement a spoke-hub model using interchange stations, combining all forms of transport at definite points in the city. This way, we can avoid reconstruction of the KSRTC bus stand and Kaloor bus stand as well,” he added.

more comfort

As French lending agency AfD has offered a loan for the project, officials are looking to submit an improved design aimed at offering an airport-like experience to the passengers.

Gas station in limbo

Executive committee and governing body meetings held in the first week of November put the handover of 50 cents of land to GAIL-Adani consortium to set up CNG filling station at the Hub premises on hold. “ handover without proper planning will hinder the Hub’s overall development. We will be giving the land only if it’s feasible after restructuring the Phase-II project,” said Snehil Kumar Singh.

When 25 acres of land near Kaniyampuzha River that belonged to the agriculture department was taken over for a comprehensive mobility hub at Vyttila, the expectations were sky-high. It was touted as a single-point solution for public transport woes in Kochi. But ever since its inauguration, the plans for the mobility hub have been falling apart.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs instruction to adopt a public-private partnership (PPP) is the latest roadblock ahead of this project. While experts hail the suggestion, local organisations fear it would shift the priority away from public interest.