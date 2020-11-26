KC(M) Joseph irked by Congress rebel’s presence in Muvattupuzha ward

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Congress (M) Joseph faction, which asserted itself as the real heir of Mani legacy in the UDF camp, has been annoyed by the decision of the Congress to field a rebel against its candidate in ward number 14 of Muvattupuzha municipality.

According to Kerala Congress Joseph candidate Valsa Poulose, the UDF had allotted the seat to the party but Congress workers demanded the seat. As the Joseph faction refused to withdraw its candidate, the party fielded Joyce Mary Antony as its candidate. The Congress claim that DCC president T J Vinodh allotted party symbol to the candidate, while Joseph faction maintained that the party certificate produced by Joyce was fake. The Joseph faction had conceded ward number 21 as Congress mandalam president wanted to contest there.

“The seat was allotted to us by the UDF and we started campaigning when the Congress came up with the demand. They unilaterally declared a candidate and obtained the Congress symbol also. We are not ready to bow down and party leaders, including Johnny Nellore, have extended support to me,” said Valsa Poulose.

“It is a friendly contest. Joyce Mary Antony has been involved in charity work among tribal people in North India. She was bestowed the KCBC best youth award in 2008 and participated in the World Youth Parliament held in 2010,” said Youth Congress leader Eldho Babu Vattakavil.

The LDF has fielded Preetha Aji in the ward. Though it is a UDF ward, the LDF hopes that the division of UDF votes will benefit it.