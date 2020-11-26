STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

PCB introduces 3-tier monitoring of effluent discharge into Periyar

Special focus to be on stretch between Aluva & Eloor Ferry, committees formed for purpose

Published: 26th November 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following up on a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to clean up the polluted Periyar, the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has intensified the monitoring system along the course of the river. The board has introduced a three-tier monitoring system starting from the river’s origin in Idukki. 

Special focus will be on the stretch between Aluva and Eloor Ferry, from where several complaints have risen about industrial units discharging effluent directly into the river.“We have constituted multiple monitoring committees which will look into waste dumping, especially bio-medical waste,” said PCB chairman A B Pradeep Kumar.

“Currently, we have Image, the bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility, at Palakkad. All authorised healthcare units are being asked to tie-up with Image. Two more bio-medical waste treatment facilities are planned in Ernakulam, which will help in solving the issue to a certain extend.” 

He said PCB has already issued show-cause notices to many healthcare facilities along the Periyar as per the NGT order issued in 2016. As part of monitoring efforts, a group of officers will monitor/inspect institutions, hospitals, other offices and waste dumping yards within the impression zone limits. The samples collected will be tested to derive a strategic plan to prevent pollution.

The officer said PCB — despite facing a shortage of staff — is trying to intensify the monitoring mechanism. Recently, a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) team found that most of the industrial units along the Periyar are not complying with the stipulated standards. 

Their inspection also revealed that the operation and maintenance of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) were either unsatisfactory or poor in almost all the industries.

Greens unhappy

Environmental activists said that PCB is yet to take any serious step to resolve the pollution issues killing the Periyar. “The Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi (PMVS) has been asking for a collection of data on the material balance of the industrial units situated along the banks of the Periyar. PCB is yet to gather that information, which will throw light on the raw materials used, the amount of waste generated and the effluent discharged by each unit. That is a basic thing. Without that data, how can we formulate a proper plan to save the river?” said Purushan Eloor, an environmental activist and research coordinator with PMVS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar NGT
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp