STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Spaces inside us

Nature inspires city-based artist Murali Sivaramakrishnan to paint. He continues to draw inspiration from natural forms and structures.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nature inspires city-based artist Murali Sivaramakrishnan to paint. He continues to draw inspiration from natural forms and structures. Murali left his career as a professor to focus on painting and has been part of many solo and group exhibitions in India and abroad. ‘Interior Spaces’, his first virtual solo exhibition organised by Alliance Francaise De Trivandrum began on November 21 and is wooing viewers worldwide.

Initially, the exhibition was planned in April in Alliance Francaise De Trivandrum. However, the pandemic ruined his plans and he had to opt for a virtual one. “My last exhibition was called ‘Belonging to Earth’ and was held at Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai. Each painting exhibited there narrated a connection to earth.

Painting series’ are never planned. I was focused on spaces. So the next series concentrated on our inner spaces,” says Murali. Around 40 abstract paintings are part of ‘Interior Spaces’, and has been done across multiple mediums. 

This is the 17th solo exhibition by Murali. He’s happy that more people are able to view the exhibition virtually. “Definitely the smell of a canvas and a painting is missed. However, I think we should cope with it. The response is tremendous and I’m elated. Many people are taking a good amount of time to talk about the paintings,” he says.

Murali used the lockdown period to do watercolor paintings too. “That was a bit challenging. I posted a few on social media and they were well-received. I wish to do an exhibition with them. The challenge is to pick the best 40 or 50 frames from around 500,” he quips. 
View the exhibition at //artspaces.kunstmatrix.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp