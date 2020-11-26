Yellow Tribe of creativity

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From being classmates to roommates to starting a venture together, this gang shows how friendship can make business stronger. ‘The Yellow Company’, a team of 11 women architects from across the state, are creating waves with their unique digital art and graphic designs.

‘The Yellow Company’ was formed during the lockdown period in March. “A year ago, we had a wedding in Hyderabad. It was our friend’s brothers’ wedding and all eleven of us attended. Seeing our bond, people started calling us the ‘Manjapada’ ( The Yellow Tribe).

‘Yellow’ is the colour of happiness. So, we thought of filling happiness in the people’s mind during the lockdown period and thus ‘The Yellow Company’ was formed,” said Arsha Mohan, co-founder, The Yellow Company.

The other team members include- Malavika MD, Chandralekha M, Vidula Dinesh, Sreya Suresh, Sruthi Suresh Babu, Shilnas Mehnaz, Maya Santhosh, Lakshmi H, Safna Shoukath and Varsha Kichilu, all students of architecture at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (Government Engineering College, Kottayam).

“We were doing our thesis when the lockdown happened and we had to return home. We thought we would be back in a week, but that plan changed. So, we thought of starting a small scale business. Initially we made some birthday gifts and then started making customised gifts and digital cards which became an instant hit,” says Arsha.

It started with just a few clients. Now, we work with more than a hundred people from across the country, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Bengaluru and Delhi. “Each person in the team deals with around three clients,” said Arsha.