Bringing art together

The pandemic created big voids everywhere — between people, places and concepts.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:58 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic created big voids everywhere — between people, places and concepts. However, as O Sunder, art curator and founder of Cochin Art Cube that was founded in 2016, has a different perspective towards this. “Artists and their works may be physically distant, but they are socially close,” he says.Along with his team, Sundar organised a virtual art exhibition called Cochin Art Fair 2020. The fifth edition started on August 30 and will go on till December 5. The exhibition with three phases showcases 250 artworks from 150 international and national artists. 

“The enthusiasm and participation of artists in the past four editions conducted in 2016, 17, 18 and 19 inspired Cochin Art Cube to organise this fifth edition,” said Sunder. He calls it a portrayal of determination. “The footfall and following is increasing every year. It is becoming a haven for growing artists and art lovers. We consider this our biggest achievement,” he said.

The three phases have been colour coded saffron, white and green. “But there is no classification among the artists. Every phase is a mixture of international and national art. The only exception is the green phase, which has a lot of budding artists,” he says. 

Some of these young artists have already made it into the list of the state awards recipients, he added. “As for the colour coding of the phases, it has nothing to do with politics or religion. The colours represent India,” he says. Over 12,000 people have visited the blog after the art exhibition began. “I have also curated a YouTube video comprising works from the exhibition. This is for those who don’t have the patience to scroll through the pages,” he added. The paintings are only for viewing and not for sale.   

Sunder aims to promote budding artists who don’t have the financial backup to get new avenues through Cochin Art Cube. “It is a tough world. A youngster who has the calibre but not money doesn’t get the visibility,” said Sunder. Watch it online on cochinartfair.blogspot.com

