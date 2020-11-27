Constitution Day observed at NUALS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Constitution Day was observed at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) accompanied by a brief function and booklet release at the institute’s conference hall. Justice Pius C Kuriakose, former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, inaugurated the function which was presided by Vice-Chancellor Dr K C Sunny. Registrar Mahadev M G, S Mini, Namitha K L and Aiswarya K M attended.

Justice Pius C Kuriakose released the booklet “Constitutional Morality & Transformative Constitutionalism” brought out by NUALS. Several competitions were held for school, college students and NUALS staff as part of the day and the names of winners were announced in the function.