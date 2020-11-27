Covid deaths: MCH gets clean chit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police which probed the alleged medical negligence in the deaths of Covid patients at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, submitted a report stating that no lapses had occurred in the treatment. The police have completed a preliminary inquiry into three complaints alleging medical negligence in the deaths of C K Harris, Jameela and Byhakki.

The family of Harris, a native of Kasaragod, had filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police alleging medical negligence in his death, after an audio clip sent by a nursing officer, Jalaja Devi at the hospital suggested that Harris’ ventilator tube had not been placed properly. A source said the probe team has submitted its report to City Police Commissioner.

472 new Covid cases, 807 recoveries in dist

Kochi : A total of 472 people, including nine healthcare workers and 5 migrant workers, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. Of the new cases, 340 people got infected through local transmission. Meanwhile, 807 patients recovered on the day. A total of 8,558 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Palluruthy, Edathala, Vengoor, Thrikkakara, Mulavukad, Angamaly, North Paravoor, Elamakkara, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Payipra, and Fort Kochi.