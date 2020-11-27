Special team to probe ganja, LSD haul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have constituted a 15-member squad under SP K Karthick to initiate a probe into the seizure of 140kg of ganja at Angamaly. According to the Rural SP, the probe team, which has already begun an inquiry, will collect the details of the accused in drug peddling cases. “The team will also conduct an inquiry into the seizure of 45 LSD stamps at Perumbavoor.

The team has been constituted by including selected officers in the Rural police district,” said Karthick. The Ernakulam Rural police seized 140kg of ganja and arrested three persons in the early hours of Wednesday. Ansal, 34, of Edavetty in Thodupuzha, Chandu, 22, of Areekkal at Vellathooval in Idukki and Nizar, 37, of Perumpillichira in Thodupuzha were arrested around 2am in a joint operation.