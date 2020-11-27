The unending wait!

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the construction of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers is expected to be completed in a few days, officials are yet to decide on opening them for traffic. With the poll code of conduct in place, political pressure may delay the opening till LSG elections are over, forcing motorists and nearby residents to suffer traffic jams and pollution for another month

Chandrasekharan Nair still wakes up to the incessant honking of vehicles in the traffic blocks at Vytilla, which is considered as the busiest junction in the state. Though the sexagenerian has no doubts about the need for a flyover there, the delay it took to complete the construction is what worry him. Despite reaching the final stages of construction, officials are yet to decide on the opening of KIIFB-funded Vyttilla and Kundannoor flyovers. Now it is alleged that the officials are using the local body election code of condust as a reason to delay the opening of the flyover for traffic.

Like Nair, many activists and residents’ associations also demand the opening of the flyovers without further delay. “It’s no-brainer to delay the opening for another month. Both motorists and people who reside and work close by have been suffering because of the construction work all these years. Many of us developed respiratory ailments after inhaling dust every single day due to the construction.

Kundannoor Flyover

As it is finally over, it is high time the flyover was opened for traffic,” said Manikandan A, owner of a teashop at Vyttila. Meanwhile, Sreedhanya Constructions, contractors of Vyttilla flyover, is hoping to wrap up the works within two weeks.

“The final phase of tarring will be over in a few days. Tiling of a road which connects SA Road to Tripunithura side is also in progress. We have to complete the marking of lanes. Meanwhile, the signalling work is managed by Keltron. As major works are over, the flyover will be ready for traffic soon,” said a representative of the firm.

Marymatha Infrastructure Private Limited, contractor of Kundannoor flyover, is awaiting the nod from officials for opening. “Road marking is the major pending work. We have to wait for the drying of final tarring to start that process. If we do it in a hurry, the tar will spill into the white markings. But it won’t take more than a week.

We have completed all other works, but we haven’t received an official word on the opening,” a source close to the contractor. However, the PWD (NH Wing) officials are yet to decide on the matter. “The decision has to be taken at the government level. Besides, the work is still progressing,” said a senior PWD official.

Deadline extended six times

Work of the Vyttila flyover began on December 11, 2017, and May 2019 was set as the deadline. After this lapsed, the government extended the deadline to December 2019 and later to March 2020. It was again extended to August, then to October and finally to December. Meanwhile, the Kundannoor flyover work was expected to be completed on March 11 this year, but the deadline was extended to April 30, then to August and again to December. While the Vyttila flyover is delayed by 17 months, the Kundannoor project overshot the original schedule by seven months.

Foundation stone laid

Work began

Estimated cost

Revised estimate

Total length

Central section’s height

Total number of spans

Largest span

Vyttila Kundannoor

February 28, 2016 February 28, 2016

December 11, 2017 March 12, 2018

Rs 78.36 crore Rs 74.45 crore

Rs 87.43 crore Rs 83.47 crore

702.41m 445m

8m 6.5m 12 15

40m 30m