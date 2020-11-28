Filmmaker kin death: Govt denies organ mafia link

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the second postmortem report of Sandhya, cousin of filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, is yet to be obtained and more time is required to complete the inquiry and arrive at a logical conclusion.The government made the submission in response to a petition filed by Sanal Kumar seeking CBI probe into the death of his cousin and unearth the link of organ trade mafia in the incident.

The probe is under way and all allegations raised by the petitioner are being verified. However, as per the medical evidence so far, there is nothing suspicious in Sandhya’s death, the government said.When the case came up for hearing, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy said the daughter of the deceased had deposed before the investigation team that her mother was a kidney patient, and that she had no doubts regarding her death. She had also pointed out that Sanal Kumar resides at Thiruvananthapuram and had no contact with her or the deceased.

The deceased’s husband too stated during the inquest that she had kidney ailments. He also produced various medical records confirming the same and had no suspicion regarding her death.The police surgeon who conducted the autopsy of the deceased has stated that there was no indication of any organ trade-related foul play.