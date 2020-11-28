STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal campaign boards removed from city areas

Illegal election campaign hoardings and boards which were put up in various parts of the city were removed in an inspection drive carried out by officers concerned on Friday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Illegal election campaign hoardings and boards which were put up in various parts of the city were removed in an inspection drive carried out by officers concerned on Friday. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas visited the spots and led the team which removed the boards which were erected by violating the norms laid down by the Election Commission. 

In Palarivattom Janatha junction. Several such boards were removed and the collector ordered officials to levy fines from the violators. The inspection was carried out after receiving several complaints, the authorities concerned said.The district collector also instructed the representatives of various political parties and independent candidates to stick to the rules laid down by the Election Commission while displaying campaign boards.

Suhas said anti-defacement squads have been formed to monitor the campaigning. The collector said materials including plastic and PVC are banned and campaigning should not be done at government offices, compounds and places of worship. Campaign posters or boards should not be erected or pasted on the pillars of Kochi Metro. In the case of properties belonging to private parties, their consent should be obtained before sticking bills.

