Kochi Metro daily ridership rises to 15,000 since September

KMRL is upbeat on a further increase in the daily ridership. A slew of steps to woo commuters is on the anvil as metro regains steam

Published: 28th November 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The daily ridership of the Kochi Metro is slowly picking up after the initial slump when the services resumed in September following relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.According to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities, the average daily ridership of metro as on Friday is 15,000.

Before the suspension of services in March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kochi Metro had an average daily ridership of 65,000 on weekdays and 70,000 on weekends. However, with the pandemic affecting passenger movement, the average ridership was low when the services resumed after 168 days on September 7.

A bicycle seen parked in a metro station 
| Albin Mathew

Meanwhile, the authorities are hopeful of an increase in ridership as the Metro agency has come up with new measures to woo passengers. The KMRL had last week permitted commuters to carry their bicycles on the metro trains from six stations, on a pilot basis. Considering the requests of the public and cyclists in general, metro authorities on Friday decided to extend the facility to all the 22 stations -- between Aluva and Petta -- from this Sunday.

“The response from the public was overwhelming. We are equipped to serve the people from all the metro stations. The entry will be available from Sunday,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Rulebook
Kochi Metro has laid down guidelines for allowing bicycles inside the trains and stations. At present, four cycles will be permitted on one train. Bicycles must be free of debris and excess grease, dirt and sharp objects. Motor-powered recreational vehicles of any kind, tandem bicycles, tricycles and bicycles with training wheels are not permitted. Bicycles that are folded or disassembled and enclosed in carrying bags are deemed ‘luggage’ items.

People are prohibited from riding bicycles inside station premises, corridors, link bridge and on platforms or in any covered areas. The service is completely free of charge. “It was to promote end-to-end connectivity with the non-motorised mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle that the KMRL has permitted bicycles in the metro,” said KMRL authorities. “People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute,” said Sharma.

