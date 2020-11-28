STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Padmasarovaram in troubled waters

Families of Kudumbi Colony near Chilavannoor lake still remember the harrowing days of 2019 monsoon.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the bund constructed for Padmasarovaram walkway at SA Road | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the HC ordering the corporation to demolish the temporary bund which caused flooding in Elamkulam, Ponnurunni, Kadavanthra and Gandhinagar, the fate of the ambitious C9.3-crore project, which violates CRZ norms, is all but sealed. It has never got necessary clearances and many doubt that it is a ploy to reclaim wetland

Families of Kudumbi Colony near Chilavannoor lake still remember the harrowing days of 2019 monsoon. It was the first instance of flooding in the history of Elamkulam. Now, the waterlogging has become a routine headache in places like Ponnurunni, Kadavanthra and Gandhinagar. Local residents point their fingers at a single point: Padmasarovaram.

The proposed multi-crore-rupee project, tom-tommed as an ambitious one by the outgoing Congress-led Kochi Corporation council, envisages construction of a walkway and cycle track on a viaduct across Chilavannoor backwaters connecting Subhash Chandra Bose Road and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the implementing agency of the project, began the work on Padmasarovaram in December 2018. Almost 500 10-metre-long coconut timbers were squeezed into the riverbed in two rows with a gap of 10m each across the lake and filled the stretch using silt and built a bund. However, the bund resulted in flooding of the tide-influenced waterbody and thereby affected many families.

Shockingly, all these took place without obtaining the clearance of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). As the lake comes under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), greens took the matter to the court. Besides, the Elamkulam village officer issued a stop memo to the project for violations. Now, the final nail in the project’s coffin has been hammered in by the Kerala High Court which directed the officials to dismantle the temporary bund.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain clarified that the project is still under consideration of KCZMA. “The project kept on finding a place in the corporation budgets without any concrete steps for implementation. This happened in the tenures of both fronts. But we decided to use AMRUT funds to make it happen as it was difficult to reclaim the encroached land on the shores due to numerous petitions pending before various courts. When complaints over alleged CRZ violations were filed, we approached KCZMA for clearances. Though it rejected the proposal in the beginning, I personally presented the project again before the officials in the first week of this month. The authority is yet to announce its final decision,” she said.

Cheshire Tarzan, an RTI activist, moved the vigilance court alleging CRZ violations and widespread graft in the project. He is now an independent candidate from the division. “The ruling front is still defending the project by misleading the public. Following the HC verdict, the project cannot be revived. Besides, AMRUT funds which finance the project cannot be used for environment-unfriendly ventures. The revenue vigilance’s report has already demanded the demolition of the temporary bund. Above all, we are discussing the issue when four highrises were razed in nearby Maradu for violating CRZ norms. Luckily, the court intervention has stopped the large-scale corruption plotted by top authorities,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, environmentalist C R Neelakandan said, “As the project is an outright violation of environmental norms, the authorities concerned should initiate steps to demolish the bund. We hope that the decision to scrap the project will lead to reclaiming the encroachments around the lake. At least, the decision will force future administrators to think twice or thrice before coming up with similar projects.”

However, the officials are yet to initiate the steps to demolish the bund. “Though the court has directed the demolition, the decision will be taken by the district administration. No action has been taken so far,” said an official of the revenue department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padmasarovaram
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp