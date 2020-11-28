Padmasarovaram in troubled waters

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the HC ordering the corporation to demolish the temporary bund which caused flooding in Elamkulam, Ponnurunni, Kadavanthra and Gandhinagar, the fate of the ambitious C9.3-crore project, which violates CRZ norms, is all but sealed. It has never got necessary clearances and many doubt that it is a ploy to reclaim wetland

Families of Kudumbi Colony near Chilavannoor lake still remember the harrowing days of 2019 monsoon. It was the first instance of flooding in the history of Elamkulam. Now, the waterlogging has become a routine headache in places like Ponnurunni, Kadavanthra and Gandhinagar. Local residents point their fingers at a single point: Padmasarovaram.

The proposed multi-crore-rupee project, tom-tommed as an ambitious one by the outgoing Congress-led Kochi Corporation council, envisages construction of a walkway and cycle track on a viaduct across Chilavannoor backwaters connecting Subhash Chandra Bose Road and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the implementing agency of the project, began the work on Padmasarovaram in December 2018. Almost 500 10-metre-long coconut timbers were squeezed into the riverbed in two rows with a gap of 10m each across the lake and filled the stretch using silt and built a bund. However, the bund resulted in flooding of the tide-influenced waterbody and thereby affected many families.

Shockingly, all these took place without obtaining the clearance of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). As the lake comes under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), greens took the matter to the court. Besides, the Elamkulam village officer issued a stop memo to the project for violations. Now, the final nail in the project’s coffin has been hammered in by the Kerala High Court which directed the officials to dismantle the temporary bund.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain clarified that the project is still under consideration of KCZMA. “The project kept on finding a place in the corporation budgets without any concrete steps for implementation. This happened in the tenures of both fronts. But we decided to use AMRUT funds to make it happen as it was difficult to reclaim the encroached land on the shores due to numerous petitions pending before various courts. When complaints over alleged CRZ violations were filed, we approached KCZMA for clearances. Though it rejected the proposal in the beginning, I personally presented the project again before the officials in the first week of this month. The authority is yet to announce its final decision,” she said.

Cheshire Tarzan, an RTI activist, moved the vigilance court alleging CRZ violations and widespread graft in the project. He is now an independent candidate from the division. “The ruling front is still defending the project by misleading the public. Following the HC verdict, the project cannot be revived. Besides, AMRUT funds which finance the project cannot be used for environment-unfriendly ventures. The revenue vigilance’s report has already demanded the demolition of the temporary bund. Above all, we are discussing the issue when four highrises were razed in nearby Maradu for violating CRZ norms. Luckily, the court intervention has stopped the large-scale corruption plotted by top authorities,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, environmentalist C R Neelakandan said, “As the project is an outright violation of environmental norms, the authorities concerned should initiate steps to demolish the bund. We hope that the decision to scrap the project will lead to reclaiming the encroachments around the lake. At least, the decision will force future administrators to think twice or thrice before coming up with similar projects.”

However, the officials are yet to initiate the steps to demolish the bund. “Though the court has directed the demolition, the decision will be taken by the district administration. No action has been taken so far,” said an official of the revenue department.