Sing your heart away

The lack of proper opportunities restricts many musicians from showcasing their talent.

By Gautham S
KOCHI: The lack of proper opportunities restricts many musicians from showcasing their talent. They spend years struggling to find a break that would put them on the path to realise their dreams. Taking cognisance of their plight, Kottayam native Vimaljith Vijayan has launched the ‘Distance Unleashed’ project, which aims to promote aspiring and gifted singers irrespective of their age. Vimaljith, who works as a music producer and sound engineer is planning to introduce new singers through a series of independent Malayalam songs he is planning to compose.

“The project was in the pipeline for a long time. Many message me asking for a chance to sing,” says Vimaljith who is working on the compositions of three songs as part of the project and has already received over 25 entries for the same. “All they need to do is sing two songs and post to the Facebook page ‘Distance Unleashed’. The best three will be selected,” adds Vimaljith who has composed music for short films, albums and has worked in Telugu movie industry.

“I’ve already shortlisted two singers. I hope to release the songs by January. I’ll be composing three more songs if the first ones are received well. There is a plan to collaborate with singers from North India too.”Vimaljith says the name of the project conveys a sense of reduced distance between the singers and musicians. “Many wish to become a playback singers. However, they don’t realise that independent songs could make their presence felt in the music industry as well.” adds Vimaljith. He will be contacting other singers who send entries to him.

“I will help them overcome their shortcomings or connect them to musicians or vocal trainers who can guide them. Even if I bring a change in at least one person’s life, my project will turn successful. Digital music platforms are booming now as live stage shows have reduced  due to Covid. So, developing a career through these platforms will be a wise choice. I believe ‘Distance Unleashed’ will help them in that,” says Vimaljith.

