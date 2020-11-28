The pigeon man of Pulinkudi

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Pulinkudi native K Bahuleyan there isn’t a nobler deed than feeding winged creatures. The 91-year-old who has been providing food and shelter to over 500 pigeons in his compound for close to 12 years has set an example for Pulinkudi’s residents.Despite his pursuit lasting more than a decade, Bahuleyan still starts his day in anticipation of feeding the pigeons that flock to his home without fail everyday.

“One day a white coloured pigeon landed on my jeep. I fed it some wheat grains. The next day, it returned at the same time and I fed it again. Gradually, the number of pigeons started increasing. That is how it all started. I realised that I enjoyed feeding them and it became a part of my life. It has kept me occupied over the years,” says Bahuleyan.

He feeds the pigeons around noon daily. Though the birds perch on trees and walls around his house compound by 11 am, they gather together only when he steps out with the food. Bahuleyan affirms that he has developed an inseparable bond with his winged friends. “At noon, I step out and call out to them with a wave of my hand. I refer to them as ‘makkale’ (children). Soon they surround me. Many come close and some even sit on my hand to feed. I also keep a big bowl of water for them.

They drink from it and even take a bath. They relax the premises until 2pm and only then fly away,” adds Bahuleyan.On Sundays, his children and grandchildren join him as well. “They also love to feed them. Many people come to my house to have watch the birds.” Bahuleyan sources high-quality wheat grains from Balaramapuram.

However, the nonagenarian is worried that the number of pigeons has reduced considerably. “They are scared of the eagles which prey on them. So many are afraid to come these days,” he says.Despite this, Bahuleyan is content with the unique bond he has established. “It started with one bird, now there are more than 500. These travel a great distance to reach my house and spend time with me. I have no idea how to get rid of the eagles. It pains me when I don’t see the pigeons in full attendance. Whatever the number may be, I’ll continue to feed them,” he says.