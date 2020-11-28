STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twenty20 seeks police protection for 600 electors

Published: 28th November 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kizhakkambalam Twenty20, the apolitical corporate-backed charity outfit, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection for around 600 voters in the panchayat to reach the polling stations and cast their votes on the polling day.The petition was filed by Augustine Antony, general secretary of Twenty20, and five others seeking protection for the voters in wards 5, 6, 7, 8 and 11 in Kizhakkambalam panchayat. The petitioners pointed out that in the last local body elections, Twenty20 candidates won 17 out of the 19 seats.

The petitions say Kizhakkambalam Twenty20’s objective is to promote the overall economic and social development of the panchayat. The major political parties are in inimical terms with Twenty20 and its activities. Recently, a new political party was formed under the name ‘Twenty20 Party’ which has fielded candidates in all wards. This new party is also contesting in several seats in a nearby panchayat. 

The petitioners alleged that local leaders of various political parties had started threatening them after their efforts to remove the names of the petitioners and other newly enrolled voters from the voters’ list failed. These leaders threatened that the petitioners would not be allowed to vote. They were asked to shift their residences from the panchayat to some other places.

These actions of the political parties had destroyed the peaceful atmosphere in the wards. Though the petitioners and 529 voters had approached the police for protection, no effective action has been taken so far. They also sought adequate police protection to the lives of petitioners and for ensuring peaceful living for voters in these five wards.

