Backed by LDF and UDF, Ammini rides a new wave in Twenty20 turf

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ward 7 of Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat is witnessing a rare fight. Here UDF and LDF, traditional political rivals, are supporting a common candidate openly, perhaps the only seat in the state where a candidate enjoys such support. Both UDF and LDF activists have placed banners and posters seeking vote for Ammini Raghavan, a 50-year-old homemaker active in Kudumbashree and other activities.

Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat was in the news after Twenty20, the non-political, non-religious party floated by kids-wear maker Kitex group, won 17 out of 19 seats in the last elections. This time, Twenty20 has fielded 15 women candidates in the panchayat, located in the eastern suburbs of the city. Interestingly, Ammini entered the fray after quitting her job in the Kitex factory at Kizhakkambalam.

Considering the political situation, both fronts extended support to Ammini Raghavan, who is contesting in an SC woman reservation seat. P D Sreesha, of Twenty 20 and Anju Rajeev of NDA are the others in the fray. Gopalakrishnan, CPM Pattimattom local committee secretary, told TNIE that Ammini Raghavan comes from a family having a CPM background and she has been fielded as an LDF candidate.

“Her husband Raghavan and son Ranjith, a DYFI local leader, are party members. As UDF has no candidate from the community, and to defeat the Twenty 20 candidate, they extended support,” he said.Meanwhile, Babu Saidali, local UDF leader said that UDF extended support to Ammini Raghavan considering her acceptance among voters in the ward. “We supported the independent candidate as per KPCC decision to make alliance at regional level considering the political situation,” he added.

Both fronts are active in electioneering for Ammini Raghavan. Active in household campaigns, she said she is sure of victory.Besides LDF and UDF, NDA candidates are also active this time in the fight against Twenty20. According to local residents, UDF and LDF reached an agreement in defeating candidates of Twenty20 despite fielding separate candidates of their own.