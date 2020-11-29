STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Sisters-in-law in fray from adjacent divisions

While Smrithi, 33, is contesting on an IUML ticket, 45-year-old Kajal is in the fray as a UDF-backed independent. 

Published: 29th November 2020 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The local body poll is seeing a lot of first-timers entering the fray and some of them quite unexpectedly, like in the case of Kajal Salim and Smrithi Harris, who are contesting from Division 69 and 70, respectively, of the Kochi Corporation.Interestingly, both these candidates are sisters-in-law. While Smrithi, 33, is contesting on an IUML ticket, 45-year-old Kajal is in the fray as a UDF-backed independent. 

“Smrithi is my brother’s wife and the daughter of PM Harris, who was the Works Standing Committee chairperson in the outgoing Kochi Corporation council,” said Kajal. “The Welfare Party had approached Smrithi to contest from Division 69 on its ticket. However, being a Youth Congress sympathiser, she didn’t want to contest as a Welfare Party candidate,” said Kajal.

“Also, there were some issues regarding the right to ticket between the Youth Congress and the ‘A’ group of the Congress for Division 69. It was in such a situation that my brother asked me to stand as an independent in her stead,” said Kajal. Though coming from a political family, Kajal said initially she didn’t feel ready to take the plunge.

“But I have always felt nostalgic about the days when I used to accompany my father P A Salim— a well-known Congress leader— to party meetings. My grandfather Peediyekkal Abdulla Sahib was one of the founding leaders of IUML,” she said. “So, when everyone insisted, I decided to enter the fray,” she said.

In the case of Smrithi, the withdrawal of her father from contesting election this time propelled her into the poll arena. “My father was forced to sit out due to post-Covid health issues. So, IUML asked me to contest as its candidate in Division 70,” said Smrithi.

