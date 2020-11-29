Woman found dead at friend’s house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a mysterious incident, a 26-year-old woman was found dead in her friend’s house at Amballoor near Tripunithura on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Soorya, of Aryachirappattu, Amballoor. According to the police, Soorya had gone to her friend Ashok’s house around 10.30am on Saturday, walked straight to a room on the first floor, and locked herself in.

As per the family’s statement, they broke open the door when they saw that she wasn’t coming out of the room, only to see her hanging from the ceiling fan. “They said they took her down immediately. When the police reached the house, she was found dead on the bed,” said a police official attached to the Mulanthuruthy station.

Though the preliminary inquiry suggested a case of suicide, the police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The Mulanthuruthy police have registered a case of unnatural death. Ashok, whose wedding has been fixed for next month, had worked with Soorya at a PSC coaching centre a few years ago.