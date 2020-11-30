Driver dies as KSRTC super deluxe rams into tree in Kochi, 25 injured

KOCHI: The driver of a KSRTC bus died and 25 others were injured when the vehicle rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi early morning on Monday.
The KSRTC super deluxe bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode met with the accident around 4 am. The deceased has been identified as Arunkumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the impact, the front portion of the vehicle has been completely damaged.
According to a KSRTC official, the bus which reached from Vyttila Mobility hub had taken a break for 10 minutes. The accident happened immediately after the resumption of the journey. " We are not sure about the reason behind the accident. Overspeed may be a reason. But it's early to reach a conclusion now," said the official.
Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.
