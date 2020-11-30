STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Driver dies as KSRTC super deluxe rams into tree in Kochi, 25 injured

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

The front portion of the vehicle has been completely damaged.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The driver of a KSRTC bus died and 25 others were injured when the vehicle rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi early morning on Monday.

The KSRTC super deluxe bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode met with the accident around 4 am. The deceased has been identified as Arunkumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the impact, the front portion of the vehicle has been completely damaged.

According to a KSRTC official, the bus which reached from Vyttila Mobility hub had taken a break for 10 minutes. The accident happened immediately after the resumption of the journey. " We are not sure about the reason behind the accident. Overspeed may be a reason. But it's early to reach a conclusion now," said the official.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC KSRTC accident Kochi accident
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp