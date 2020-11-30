Kannupillai Kettu ward in Edavanakkad panchayat hit hard by waterlogging

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The around 200 homes situated in Kannupillai Kettu ward of Edavanakkad panchayat had been hit by severe waterlogging recently following spillage from the shrimp farms nearby. Residents said the absence of proper bunds around the shrimp farms called Kannupillai Kettu and Thoppil Kettu, which are fed by streams connected to the Vembanad lake, is causing the water to overflow onto the land.

“The height of the bunds also needs to be increased to prevent the water from flowing into the agricultural lands and houses. We are forced to deal with the issue every year during high tide,” said Madanan V C, a daily-wage labourer from the area.

The encroachment of ponds and small streams by private landowners in the last couple of years is another reason cited by residents for the severe waterlogging. Though people in Kannupillai Kettu had encountered the problem before, this is the first time water entered most of the houses. According to P V Sasi, a local resident, most of the houses situated in the low-lying areas have been weakened as a result of waterlogging. “The house that I live in is currently on the verge of collapse due to flooding.

People forced to leave their houses due to severe waterlogging

My first house was destroyed due to the same reason,” said Sasi. Though the residents along with members of the All Kerala River Protection Council had intimated the authorities, including the panchayat officials and district collector about the issue, no action has been taken on this front. They had also staged a protest in front of the Edavanakkad panchayat village office recently to give vent to their anger at the authorities’ failure to address the issue.

Abdul Shakoor, president, Kannupillai Kettu Samajam (Committee), denied the claims of residents that flooding in the area was due to shrimp farming. “Waterlogging had also occurred on the roads constructed by the panchayat on land which they had acquired from our area. Bunds need to be constructed only in a small portion between Thoppil Kettu and Kannupillai Kettu.

The flooding is due to the systematic destruction of streams and ponds by landowners in the area,” he stated. Besides, the residents here have been encountering drinking water scarcity for the past two months. “We are not getting drinking water supply in our homes though we had informed the panchayat about it,” said a resident.

Similarly, the bad state of the road towards the west of Pazhangad thodu (stream) which connects the area was highlighted by residents. “The vehicles of residents cannot pass through as sections of the road are submerged. They are also unable to take people, who have suffered accidents, due to the same,” said T N Prathapan, a social activist.