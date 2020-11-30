Relatives demand investigation into woman’s death at friend’s house in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The relatives of a 28-year-old woman, who was found dead at her friend’s house at Amballoor near Tripunithura on Saturday, have sought a probe to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

The deceased, Soorya, of Aryachirappattu, was found dead in a bedroom of her friend’s house located just 500 metres away from her own house. According to the complaint lodged with the Mulanthuruthy police, Soorya arrived at the house of her friend — Ashok, 29, of Puthanmala — around 10.30am on Saturday. She then walked straight to a room on the first floor and locked herself in.

After conveying the matter to Soorya’s family, Ashok’s family members broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. However, the relatives of Soorya alleged that all family members of Ashok were present in the house then. Besides, when the police arrived, the body was found lying on the bed. “Water was poured on her body and on the floor. Besides, the fan was found revolving,” the petition said. A shawl, which was allegedly used for hanging, was found tied to the ceiling fan.

Also, Ashok’s parents stated that they did not take her to a hospital as she was already found dead. Soorya and Ashok were collegemates and worked together in a PSC coaching centre at Mulanthuruthy. As per the statement of Ashok, they were in a relationship until four years ago.

Ashok’s marriage with another woman has been fixed for December 15. At this juncture, the death could not seen as a suicide, alleged the petition. Meanwhile, the police said they are probing all angles. “As per the preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. But we are looking at all aspects,” an officer said.

The Mulanthuruthy police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Forensic experts collected evidence from the spot on Sunday.

The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.