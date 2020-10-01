STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

21 police officers of AR camp test Covid positive

 Twenty-one police officers attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) camp in Kochi have tested positive for Covid-19, sending around 50 other officials into quarantine.

Published: 01st October 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 21 police officers attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) camp in Kochi have tested positive for Covid-19, sending around 50 other officials into quarantine.While 15 were tested positive on Tuesday, further six officers were declared infected for the disease on Wednesday.  Since most of the infected personnel were deployed for various duties across the city, health officials fear that they might have infected several other people during the course of their duty. 

Four drivers and a few senior civil police officers have been tested positive for the viral disease. About 600 police officers are deputed to duty at the AR Camp, of which around 100 would be available at any given time. The disease spread among police force has become a serious concern.

Earlier, 59 police officers were quarantined at Kalamasserry police station after two cops there tested positive in June. Four police officers of Ernakulam North police station also were tested positive recently.Though the department had planned to keep half of the available personnel on reserve to avoid disruption of services of police stations, it failed to take off due to technical problems.In a directive, DCP G Poonguzhali has asked every police station within the city limits to keep 20 per cent of its staff strength as an additional force, so as to deploy them for station duties in the wake of the spread of the pandemic.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp