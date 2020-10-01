Covid protocol violation rampant in Ernakulam, cases threaten to shoot up

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Owing largely to callous violations of Covid protocol, by its populace, Ernakulam has landed itself in a tough spot in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. With violations reported from several parts of the district, action was taken on Wednesday against 1,262 persons who did not wear facemasks within Ernakulam Rural limits.

Last week, 5,785 cases were registered against those not wearing masks in Ernakulam Rural alone. Since the Covid restrictions were put in place, 77,954 persons have been penalised for not wearing masks, and 67,271 persons for the violation of social distancing norms.

“As life slowly regains normalcy, people on the streets tend to forget that the pandemic is still raging strong. We have been getting complaints from all quarters, including the district health authorities, about such incidents and suitable action is being taken. In many public places, including markets and shops, we have come across people engaging in conversation with others without wearing masks,” said a police officer.

The Covid situation is getting out of hand in the entire district and everyone should take all necessary precaution, the officer warned.“The number of fresh infections has surged in the district of late. We are closely monitoring migrant labour camps and other such places with chances of overcrowding. Even in city limits, violation is rampant,” the officer said.

A total of 18,694 cases have been registered so far against those violating the Covid protocol. Meanwhile, District Surveillance Officer Dr Sreedevi S said the spike in Covid cases in September was expected. Without the whole-hearted cooperation of the people, the number of infections cannot be kept in check, she said.

“We have received many complaints from the staff and others about people neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing. These two measures are the key to keeping the disease at bay. We are doing all we can to keep the spread of the virus in check, ranging from conducting awareness classes to deploying patrol squads in rural areas. Mobile units have also been put into action for conducting antigen testing in areas identified with a high viral spread,” Dr Sreedevi said. Meanwhile, major private hospitals in the district are in a quandary with many Covid patients, though asymptomatic, preferring treatment at hospitals to home quarantine.