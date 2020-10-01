STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangs rear ugly heads

After a brief lull, the gangs are back.

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent killings of two youths at Nettoor and Vypeen prove that criminal gangs continue to thrive in the  district.  The police resort to stringent KAAPA and CrPC 107 to rein in anti-social elements 

After a brief lull, the gangs are back. While the authorities are fighting tooth and nail against Covid-19,  the ugly face of Kochi has come to the fore. The criminal background of all those who were involved points to the fact that anti-social elements still thrive. While many reasons were cited as the motives for the murders, the police have found overt and covert links with drugs and ganja mafia, hinting at how deep the root of crimes runs.

Kochi Range IG and City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said  the police are initiating stringent actions against the anti-social elements in the city. “Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act 2007 or KAAPA has been slapped on eight persons in the city limits this year. Though five proposals were rejected, 19 are still under process,” he said.  

As many as 627 narcotic cases have been registered in the city until August this year. During June, July and  August, 22, 18 and 11 cases, respectively, were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The scenario was worse before the lockdown and Covid curbs were imposed. While 169 cases were reported in January, the number was 163 and 168  in February and March, respectively.As many as 23 persons, allegedly involved in goonda activities, have been deported from the rural police limits this year for having violated the KAAPA Act.

Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 2007 or KAAPA was slapped on eight persons in Kochi city and 13 people in rural police station limits  

23 deported under KAAPA in Ernakulam rural police limits

