Honour for Daya Bai and Sreekumaran Thampi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, Alive - a complete ageing solutions company based in Thiruvananthapuram - has announced the fourth Alive Golden Year Awards. Renowned Social activist Daya Bai, national award-winning lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, Kathakali artiste Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboodiri and scientists C S Bhaskaran Nair have been chosen for this year’s award.

As part of the International Day of Older Persons observance, the foundation organised a three-day culture competition for senior citizens across the city. Over 50 senior citizens participated in the cultural competition.

The award instituted by the Alive Foundation will be presented next year. 80-year-old Daya Bhai continues to be active in fighting for ecological and social concerns while Sreekuamran Thampi has been active in the film industry for the past decades.