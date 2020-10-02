Active Covid cases in Ernakulam cross 8,000-mark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There appears to be no letdown in the spread of Covid-19 in Ernakulam with another 934 persons, including 16 healthcare workers, testing positive for the virus on Thursday. Of them, 740 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. With this, the number of active Covid cases in the district has crossed the 8,000-mark, with a total of 8,590 patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals and Covid First-Line Treatment Centres across the district. At the same time, 226 patients were discharged after recovering from the illness.

Meanwhile, the flying squads that were formed to ensure the proper implementation of Covid restrictions and the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign started functioning on the day. The squads, constituted under the leadership of the respective tahsildars and village officers/ LSG secretaries, carried out an inspection in Aluva as well as the Kunnathunad taluk in Perumbavoor. Various shop owners faced action for not maintaining proper social distancing, not wearing masks, and not using sanitisers.