Containment zones in SEZ

This means other units inside the SEZ can function.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas has issued guidelines for declaring Covid containment zones in Kochi Special Economic Zone. As per the guidelines, the units which reported Covid cases will be declared as micro-containment zones. Besides, the units will be closed for seven days.

Meanwhile, the collector said those in the primary contact list must stay under quarantine for 14 days. Those with symptoms should also stay in quarantine and get examined. Institutions which come under essential services sector should function with 20 per cent of the workforce. The collector also issued an order stating that the 'Break the chain' instructions, including social distancing and use of masks, should be followed.

