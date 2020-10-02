STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

HC directive to CBSE schools assn over collection of tuition fees

Mgmts asked to explain rationale behind this when online classes are the new normal

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association to file a statement explaining under what heads it was permitting its member schools to charge fees for the academic year 2020-21.The court also sought an explanation on the concessions the schools could offer students, taking note of the extenuating circumstances that most citizens have been pushed into due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court asked the association to file the statement within 10 days and posted the case to October 13. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by the school managements, alleging that students’ parents were taking advantage of the pandemic and refusing to pay the fees for the 2020-21 academic year. They sought a directive to the state police chief to ensure that the functioning of schools is not disrupted by anyone, including the parents.

They claimed they were entitled to charge fees as they did for the 2019-20 academic year. To this, the court observed that the managements had not explained how this could be done when many of the facilities that were offered physically were now denied to the students on account of online classes.

The court also extended the interim order that no student should be expelled from online classes for not paying fees, on the condition that the parents pay, within a month, the arrears up to the time when the school was closed on account of the Covid-19 lockdown.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE schools
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp