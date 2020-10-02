Theft accused who escaped from Covid centre nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A theft accused who managed to flee from the detention centre at Covid-19 First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Karukutty near Angamaly landed in police net on Thursday while escaping from the city on a stolen motorcycle. Mishal, 23, a native of Kannur, was arrested by Elamakkara police on charges of bike theft. However, he escaped while he was produced at the detention centre on September 25. “Police had intensified patrolling after a series of thefts in the area. Mishal was picked up during the vehicle check,” said an officer.