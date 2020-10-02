Wildlife week celebration at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The School of Environment Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology will organise wildlife week celebrations, ‘Thavazhi 2020’ from Saturday. As part of the celebrations, online competitions for university students will be conducted. The objective of the celebrations is to create awareness among the public about the importance and conservation of wildlife. The programme will conclude on October 7 with a webinar by Ayushi Jain (National Geographic Photo Ark EDGE fellow, ZSL).For details, contact thavazhi2020@gmail.com.