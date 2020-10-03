SI held for sexually abusing 37-year-old homemaker at Mulanthuruthy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sub-Inspector with Ernakulam Central Police arrested on charges of allegedly sexually abusing a homemaker. Babu Mathew, 55, was arrested from Mulanthuruthy, near Kochi on Saturday.

As per the complaint lodged by the 37-year-old survivor, the accused had been abusing her for more than a year since Babu was working as an Additional Sub-Inspector at Mulanthuruthy police station.

The Mulanthuruthy police began an inquiry after the victim filed the complaint before G Poonkuzhali, DCP, Kochi City Police, in September.

However, Babu Mathew went into hiding after he was booked for rape charges. He surrendered at Mulanthuruthy police station after the court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.

The accused was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody on Saturday and later shifted to Covid-19 treatment centre.

"The accused got acquainted with the victim during a vehicle check conducted by the police. Babu Mathew directed the woman to pay fine at the station.

He later visited her house and sexually abused her. The accused also threatened her to reveal the matter before the public," said an officer.

Babu Mathew was earlier placed under suspension for not initiating action against a gang who was involved in illegal brewing at Udayamperoor in April, during the lockdown period.

He was serving as Sub-Inspector at Udayamperoor police station during that time.

The accused frequently visited the house of the survivor during the period of suspension and her husband came to know about it. The victim informed the police that she was abused after threatening by the officer and subsequently lodged a complaint.

The special branch of Kochi city police also has submitted a report before Vijay Sakhare, City Police Commissioner, in this regard.