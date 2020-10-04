Traffic regulation at Palarivattom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the new traffic regulations to ease congestion on the Civil Line Road and the Palarivattom Junction, vehicles from Kakkanad to places such as MG Road should use alternative routes — Thuthiyoor, Puthiya, and Thammanam-Pulleppady roads, while vehicles going to Kakkanad should use the Palarivattom-Edappally, Edappally-Tripunithura, and Civil Line roads.

Similarly, the vehicles from Kakkanad to the city should turn at the Padamughal Junction, take the Thuthiyoor Road to reach Kathrikadavu, while vehicles from the city to Kakkanad should take the Palarivattom-Edappally Road, take a turn at the junction, and reach Padivattom to proceed to Kakkanad.