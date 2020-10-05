952 test positive, active cases cross 10,000-mark in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Sunday reported 952 new Covid cases. With this, the number of active cases in the district has crossed the 10,000-mark. Among the new patients, 819 got infected through local transmission while 10 came from other states.

As many as 14 healthcare workers also tested positive for the viral contagion. The sources of infection of around 109 remain unknown.Meanwhile, 404 Covid patients recovered from the disease and got discharged. A total of 10,489 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the virus infection in the district.

However, the flying squad operational in the district has registered 161 cases against those violating Covid protocol in the district so far. A total of 116 cases were taken for not maintaining social distancing while 44 cases were registered for not wearing masks. According to S Suhas, District Collector, the squad will continue taking strict action against those violating protocol.