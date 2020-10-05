STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi glider crash: Deceased Navy petty officer’s marriage was fixed for December  

The engine-powered glider is piloted by an expert, while in-house officers enjoy the ride.

The Indian Navy power glider that crashed at Thoppumpady in Kochi on Sunday morning. | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Navy Petty Officer (Electrical Air) Sunil Kumar was set to tie the knot in his hometown in Bhoj, Bihar, in December, before the glider crash took away his life in Kochi on Sunday. “It was quite unfortunate and we are yet to recover from the shock,” a colleague told TNIE.

Sunil Kumar was an expert glider trainer with over six years of experience. “Normally, even if the engine develops a snag, the glider can be easily manoeuvred to ensure a safe landing,” said another official, who also wished not to be quoted. The other deceased officer, Lieutenant Rajiv Jha, 39, of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is survived by his wife and two children. The Southern Naval Command opened the gliding facility in Kochi in 2008-09 as a recreational and adventure sport facility for its officers. 

ALSO READ | Two Navy officers die as glider crashes during training session in Kochi

“It’s usually open every Saturday for the Navy officers. During the pandemic, the facility was opened every morning for some time,” said a veteran officer.  The engine-powered glider is piloted by an expert, while in-house officers enjoy the ride. “This is perhaps the first accident in Kochi since its launch,” said the officer.

Second incident for Navy in three days
The incident was the second glider crash for the Navy in two consecutive days.

On Friday, a Navy captain was killed in a motor glider mishap at Karwar, in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, after the vehicle he was flying plunged into the Arabian Sea. The instructor of the glider, Vidyadhar Vaidya, escaped unhurt. Madhusudhan Reddy, 56, who died in the accident, was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

