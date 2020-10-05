STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man stabbed to death by three-member gang at Kayyalappadi

Police have already interrogated history-sheeters who had dealings with Jismon.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:56 AM

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another altercation in connection with drug trade claimed the life of a 36-year-old at Nedumbassery on Sunday. Antony alias Jismon of Angamaly was stabbed by a suspected three-member gang at Kayyalappadi around 10am. “The deceased had cases, including ganja peddling and theft, against him. It is suspected that an altercation over ganja trade led to the murder. A probe is under way to nab the accused,” said an officer with Nedumbassery police.

Jismon

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. “The accused had a grudge against Jismon following a disagreement over a drug deal. The exact reason behind the rivalry is unknown. However, we have identified the gang and will arrest them soon,” said the officer. According to police, Jismon was arrested by the excise department recently for ganja smuggling from Nedumbassery.

Police have already interrogated history-sheeters who had dealings with Jismon. His body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem and a Covid test. Jismon is survived by wife Nisha, son Sheemon and daughter Sheemol.

Earlier, the arrest of Nivya alias Sruthi, 26, who was a known drug dealer in Panangad, with 3.5 kg of ganja in her possession, and her release on September 9 culminated in a deadly fight between two gangs which subsequently led to the murder of 20-year-old Fahad Hussain. 

The only fault of the youth was arriving at the scene of the clash. The incident occurred at Nettoor junction on September 13.

