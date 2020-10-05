Traffic diversion at Palarivattom, two new U-turns for motorists

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Sunday set up two new U-turns at both ends of the Palaraivattom flyover after movement of vehicles underneath the bridge was blocked in the wake of ongoing construction activities in the area. The U-turns are situated at a distance of 350 m on either side of the 700 m-long flyover.Francis Shelbi, ACP, Traffic East, said the traffic diversions will be less demanding on commuters travelling to Kakkanad from Palarivattom and vice versa compared to previous diversions.

“Earlier, people had to travel more than 1.5 km to take U-turns from Ernakulam Medical Centre (towards Vyttila) and Oberon Mall (towards Edappally). Now, they only need to go a short distance to reach the turn,”the ACP said. The U-turns which are 30m wide have enough space for heavy vehicles to turn around comfortably. Officers said these will also help ensure smooth flow of traffic in the form of a roundabout.

“The new traffic diversions will be tried out for a week to find out whether commuters are put to any difficulty. Some of the service roads near the Palarivattom bridge don’t have enough lighting after dusk and we have requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to address the matter,” said DCP G Poonkuzhali.

Since Sunday was a public holiday, the authorities were not able to fully gauge the success of the traffic diversion. According to the information provided by traffic authorities, around 12 officers, including four from the traffic wing, four home guards and four police officers, will be deployed in the area to create awareness among the public in the first few weeks.

“Parking along the service roads for a distance of up to 1 km will not be allowed to facilitate hassle-free movement of vehicles. Signage will also be put up soon after which fines will be slapped on those resorting to illegal parking,” said a traffic official.