705 infected, 587 through local spread

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 705 new Covid cases. Among the newly-infected, 587 contracted the virus through local transmission and 18 came from other states. As many as 19 health workers also tested positive on the day. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 68 cases are unknown. Meanwhile, 236 patients recovered from the disease and discharged from various hospitals on the day. The district currently has 10,955 active cases. As many as 7,371 patients are under home care.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases 705

Total confirmed

cases 22,790

Active cases 10,955

Patients recovered

so far 11,834

Deaths till date 74

People added to hospital

isolation 207

Discharged from hospital

isolation 176

People at Covid care centre 153

People added to

home quarantine 1,887