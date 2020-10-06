705 infected, 587 through local spread
KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 705 new Covid cases. Among the newly-infected, 587 contracted the virus through local transmission and 18 came from other states. As many as 19 health workers also tested positive on the day. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 68 cases are unknown. Meanwhile, 236 patients recovered from the disease and discharged from various hospitals on the day. The district currently has 10,955 active cases. As many as 7,371 patients are under home care.
COVID TRACKER
Positive cases 705
Total confirmed
cases 22,790
Active cases 10,955
Patients recovered
so far 11,834
Deaths till date 74
People added to hospital
isolation 207
Discharged from hospital
isolation 176
People at Covid care centre 153
People added to
home quarantine 1,887