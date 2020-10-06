STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam experiencing worst phase of Covid, say experts

Unprecedented spike in cases, over 6,000 infected in past one week

Published: 06th October 2020

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic has Ernakulam firmly in its clutches with no respite in sight. The district is going through its worst phase, with infections spiking to unprecedented levels off late. Over 6,000 cases were recorded in the past week, while the total number of recoveries, at 1,944, saw a worrying downward trajectory. Experts opine that the situation is likely to worsen.The district recorded its biggest single-day spike of 1,056 cases on September 30, whereas the number of recoveries stood at just 263. On October 2 as well, while 1,042 cases were reported, the recoveries stood at just 212.

“In order to conclude that the worst is over, the number of recoveries per day must increase. There should at least be a few days in a week when the recoveries outnumber fresh cases. If a dip in the number of cases is maintained for a few days at a stretch, we can assume that the worst phase has been overcome,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“We are launching awareness campaigns and programmes about the seriousness of the situation. It would be suicidal to let our guards down at this juncture,” said a health official.In order to strengthen preventive measures, the health department has launched ‘Swayam’, an awareness campaign. “The drive aims to make people aware that they are responsible for protecting themselves,” said District Surveillance Officer Dr Sreedevi S.

“Many are unwilling to follow government directives on home quarantine. Covid beds in government hospitals are nearly full. Many private hospitals too are going through the same plight,” said a doctor with a private hospital.

Restore 7-day off after Covid duty: Homoeo docs
Kochi: The Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers Associaton (KGHMOA) has urged the government to reconsider the decision to discontinue the tier two off-duty pool, which enabled the healthcare staff on Covid duty seven days’ leave after their shift. “Quarantine leave for medics on Covid duty has been discontinued. While other government servants have a five-day working week, medics on Covid duty continue to work for 10 days at a stretch under strenuous and hazardous circumstances.

The move to cancel the seven days leave that was being accorded after such 10-day shifts is inhumane,” said Dr Mohammed Shafeek, president of KGHMOA. “The government should reconsider its decision and restore the provision for seven days’ leave after a Covid duty shift for the healthcare staff,” said Dr Mohammed.

