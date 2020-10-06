Kovalam cries for a relook

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the tourism industry gears up to reopen after a 7-month-long shutdown, one of the most popular destinations in the district is plagued by issues such as lack of basic facilities. Domestic tourists seem to be looking at other spots like Varkala & Poovar

Though the government hasn’t officially opened the tourism sector, many prime tourist destinations in the state have started seeing a steady inflow of visitors. With the Covid-19 cases spiking at an exceptional rate, the government will be looking at options to exploit regional tourism to get back on track. With the sector expected to reopen this month, international tourist destination Kovalam seems to be last on the list for domestic tourists due to the lack of basic facilities like public toilets and parking. The recent sea erosion has made things worse as the pathway on the beach has been partially ruined.

According to residents and shopkeepers in Kovalam, the destination has been facing negligence from the Tourism Department. With the lack of basic facilities, people have started exploring other beaches in the district. “In recent years, if we analyse, tourism has boomed in areas like Varkala, Poovar and Chowara, to name a few. Once Kovalam beach was always crowded but the lack of amenities has urged people to look for other destinations,” says Muttacaud P Venugopal, former Venganoor panchayat member and president of the Kovalam Mulavilakom Residents Association.

The pathway on the beach was partially

destroyed recently due to sea erosion, B P Deepu

Venugopal adds that discussions have been held with the Tourism Department regarding the lack of facilities. “A mobile toilet facility was installed on the beach a few years ago. However, tourists weren’t comfortable with it and it was soon removed. What Kovalam beach needs is a complete revamp along with beautification,” adds Venugopal.

Seven years back, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) had submitted a proposal to the government requesting it to acquire a portion of unused land on the beach to end parking woes of the tourists. “Our suggestion included the development of the parking lot, toilet facilities and a cultural park. This would’ve ended the woes of the tourists and attracted many more to the beach. However, there has been no action on our proposal,” says G Sudhiesh Kumar, patron, KHRA.

The hotel and restaurant owners remain apprehensive about the tourist footfall even if the sector gets a green light from the government to start functioning again. For many years, the visitors have been using a paid parking facility near the beach. However, the land has been in a dispute between the government and a private party. “The paid parking service will be scrapped if the dispute is settled in favour of the private party,” adds Sudhiesh.

Stakeholders are also riled up at what they term as unscientific approach to other development projects in the town. “The flyover to Kanyakumari was constructed without making space for parking beneath it. It could have sheltered a number of vehicles. However, the unscientific approach has wasted a good parking area,” says Venugopal.

Works to resume soon

The Tourism Department has allotted `20 crore as part of the ‘Destination Development Kovalam’ project, which focuses on the development of Kovalam and Samudra beaches. The works under the project were stalled due to the pandemic outbreak. “The construction works are slated to resume this month. Public toilet facilities for tourists and life guards are part of the project. The work is expected to be completed within a year,” says a department official. However, the government is yet to find a solution to the parking problem. “Currently, no project has been planned for parking lot. The pathways which were damaged due to sea erosion will be restored under the current project.”

haphazard planning

Stakeholders are also riled up at what they term as unscientific approach to other development projects in the town