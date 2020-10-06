On a mission to protect the winged creatures

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vavvamoola in Vellayani is all set to welcome its winged friends with nests. Built by a group of good samaritans from ‘Wings Birds Protection Club’(WBPC) under the city-based NGO Neerthadakam, the artificial nests were made of wood scraps and other environment-friendly materials as part of Wildlife Week. “Every year we conduct programmes in association with the Wings Bird Watching Club and WBPC. The events include counting the number of bird sightings in the region and creating awareness about birds whose numbers are dwindling. However, this is the first time we are building nests for birds to create awareness among the public about the need to protect them, “ said Kiran A J, founder and director of Neerthadakam.

“The Vavvamoola area is mostly surrounded by acacia plants where migratory birds build nests. Birds such as common mynah and sparrow build their nests on coconut trees. However, their nests tend to fall and break.

So, we thought of building smaller nests made of wood to house the winged occupants and protect them,” he said. Six artificial nests built by the 10-member team of the Wings Birds Protection Club have already been installed in Vavvamoola.

The members also made 150 seed balls of plants such as manjadi (Adenanthera pavonina) to attract birds. In October, the place turns into a paradise for bird watchers and photographers who come from across the globe to capture avian species such as pelican, pied kingfisher and sandpiper.

Around 30 species of birds were counted in Punchakkari this time. “There has been a decline in the number of birds arriving here. There was a time when we could spot 60 species of birds during the beginning of the season.

This is mainly due to the biomedical and the household waste being dumped in the wetlands,” said Rakesh A S, coordinator, WBPC.

Other members who took part include Lincy Vijayan, assistant coordinator of WBPC, Anu K, Amal A, Athira, Gireesh and Renjith S J. An island for birds has also been created at the Vavvamoola area with no access to the public to create a better environment for the former. “We aim to beautify the Vellayani lake and make the island more attractive for birds,” said Rakesh.