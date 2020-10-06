WWF India launches ‘One Earth, One Home’ initiative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the aim of steering adoption of green habits by students, WWF India has launched a pan-India programme for school students of Classes I to VII. The programme titled ‘One Earth, One Home’ (OEOH) is expected to create an impact in more than 16 states over a span of 10 weeks.

In Kerala, the programme titled ‘Oru Bhoomi, Oru Bhavanam’ is being implemented. Two state-level teacher orientation programmes have been conducted online over Zoom, which saw the participation of 174 and 325 teachers, respectively. Talking about the programme, Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director (Kerala), WWF India, said, “Since it is on the digital platform, and does not incur cost in printing and dispatch, we expect maximum outreach.”