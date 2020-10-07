AuSa app to address woes of passengers, auto drivers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district has moved a step closer to achieving the dream of total e-mobility with the Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society Ltd (EJADCS) unveiling the logo of its much-anticipated AuSa hiring app. The mobile application, which will soon be available on Google Playstore, aims at resolving the issues faced by passengers and drivers in the traditional system of service.

“Since this is a new venture, we have roped in 1,000 drivers to be part of AuSa app,” said EJADCS president M B Syamanthabhadran. He said the service under AuSa will be along the Kochi Metro route from Aluva to Petta. “The drivers are not just those who ply at the Metro stations but also those who operate nearby,” he said.

“Once the passengers and drivers become comfortable in using the app, we plan to expand the services to cover the entire district. This is just a small part of the larger goal of making transport services in the district smart,” he said. He said since the app will have all necessary details like the fare, the age-old complaint that drivers are fleecing passengers will no longer be an issue.

“We are entering a new era in which smart solutions are the only answers. Hence, EJADCS, which was formed by merging six trade unions, wants to ensure that all of its nearly 25,000 member drivers conduct services in an environment-friendly vehicle,” said Syamanthabhadran. For now, all types of autorickshaws will be included in AuSa service, he said.

“Later, drivers will have to convert their vehicles into either CNG or electricity mode,” he said, adding the app has been developed by Technovia Info Solutions based at Kaloor. He said the app also offers door drop facility. “Users can hire an autorickshaw to pick up and transport their shopping from the shop to the address specified. Users can either call the shop and get the items ready for transport or send a list of the items needed to the driver, who will buy and deliver them,” he said. All this will provide a driver with ample means of earning a livelihood. “We plan to offer several more services via the app later,” he said.