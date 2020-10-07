STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Back to his tune

A prolific lawyer from Kerala, who is based in Dubai and has spread his wings globally, is returning to his first love, music. 

Published: 07th October 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Musthafa Zafeer O V

Musthafa Zafeer O V

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A prolific lawyer from Kerala, who is based in Dubai and has spread his wings globally, is returning to his first love, music. Musthafa Zafeer O V,  founder of the international law firm Musthafa & Almana, brought out a solo cover song earlier this week, marking 40 years of his singing career. The album, officially released by A K Balan, minister for law & cultural affairs, through his Facebook page, is a tribute to Zafeer’s “beloved mentor” Ustad Gulam Musthafa Khan.

Zafeer remembers how a performance he did for a college function while studying at the Government Brennen College, Thalassery, in the beginning of 1980 turned him into a professional singer. His public stage performance began on April 15, 1980 and soon, he became part of the musical circuit, mostly in north Kerala. By 1990, Zafeer had staged performances across Kerala and in almost all major south Indian cities.

His first overseas performance was alongside a galaxy of south Indian filmstars  in 1987, as a performing vocalist under music director A T Ummer in the UAE. After that, Zafeer teamed up with the veteran music director and formed a troupe ‘Melody Makers’, which emerged as south India’s premier music group. 

In south India, Zafeer has worked with prominent music directors such as AT Ummer, Gangai Amaran, Kannur Rajan, and Raveendran. In Bollywood, he has worked with the likes of Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan. “For me, the turning point was in 1992, when I had the opportunity to meet Padma Shri Ustad Gulam Musthafa Khan, who became my lifelong mentor and guide,” he says.

Zafeer, who later became busy working as a lawyer and expanding his law firm to Kochi and later to Dubai, had to sacrifice his singing career after 2000. The launch of the solo cover song album, he says is his “return to the musical world”. Though Zafeer will continue his active professional life as a lawyer, he says he will be as involved in his musical journey starting now.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp